Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-09-16 15:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Dvarcioniu Keramika AB shares (DKR1L, ISIN code LT0000122319) on 19 September, 2016.



The date of the meeting of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania which intends to examine the case of Dvarcioniu keramika AB regarding initiation of bankruptcy proceedings was postponed from 15th of September, 2016 to 21st of September, 2016.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.