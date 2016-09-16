Börsen har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för aktierna i Haldex AB (HLDX, ISIN-kod SE0000105199, orderboks-ID 817) från klockan 14:57 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 1 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Eva Norling på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Haldex AB (HLDX, ISIN-kod SE0000105199, orderboks-ID 817) with effect from 14:57 CET until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 1 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528).



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.