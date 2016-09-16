Valmet: Valmet Celulose, Papel é Energia Ltda has been notified of arbitration proceedings initiated against it by Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A.

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 16, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. EET

Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. has filed a request for arbitration against Valmet Celulose, Papel é Energia Ltda, Valmet AB and Valmet Technologies Oy, subsidiaries of Valmet Oyj, claiming approximately Euro 80 million.

The arbitration relates to separate Equipment Sales Agreements for the Suzano Imperatriz pulp mill project in Brazil. Valmet disputes the claims brought by Suzano and will also actively pursue claims of its own against Suzano for breach by Suzano of its obligations under the Agreements.

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0026

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0007

