Research and Markets - Global Hepatitis B & C Diagnostics Market CAGR Growth of 6.35% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Quest Technologies, Hologic, ZEUS Scientific

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global hepatitis B and C diagnostics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: One of the key trends for market growth will be high demand for biomarker-based tests. Sophisticated R&D for proteomics, nucleic acid expression, and genome sequencing has led to the emergence of molecular biomarkers. Biomarkers are proteins, genes, hormones, and other molecular entities that detect the absence or presence of a disease.
Technological advancements are driving manufacturers to develop assays that identify biomarkers in high-growth clinical areas such as infectious diseases, including hepatitis and retroviruses. Biomarker-based tests will likely replace conventional drug therapeutics and account for increased revenue and sales from personalized test devices. To better reach the market, companies are developing cost-effective biomarker-based tests. Increased approvals for devices and rise in product launches are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.
According to the report, increase in demand for automation and system integration will be a key driver for market growth. An increasing number of consumers are opting for fully automated and semi-automated systems over conventional (manual) systems. Laboratory automation increases productivity, with high test volumes handled efficiently by few people. This type of automation helps when there is a shortage of trained technicians.
Also, automated systems provide precise results, which are otherwise difficult to achieve. Vendors are developing devices and systems that help integrate laboratory applications. For instance, the COBAS 6000 modular platform by Roche Diagnostics offers optimum efficiency and consolidation in medium- and high-volume laboratories.
The company estimates that 95% of the workload is consolidated into this system, which allows for an upgrade in workload. The system's software and graphical user interface (GUI) permit streamlined information management and offer solutions ranging from remote test ordering to sophisticated result analysis. Integrated systems with enhanced automation and efficiency are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
