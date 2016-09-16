Research and Markets - Global Hair and Body Mist Market Growth of 7.92% CAGR by 2020 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Combe, Henkel, Kao

DUBLIN, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hair and Body Mist Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global hair and body mist market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% during the period 2016-2020.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Growth in sales of men's hair care products will be a key trend for market growth. The global hair care market has a significant impact on the global hair mist market, as hair mist falls under the subcategory of hair styling products which accounted for 16.5% of the $81.16 billion hair care market in 2015.

Though the global hair care market is largely dominated by the women's category of hair care products, the higher like-for-like growth opportunity came from the men's category during the period 2010-2015. The men's hair care sales grew by an AAGR close to 6% during the historical periods whereas the women's segment increased by an AAGR close to 3% during the same period. The major demand in the men's category is coming from the hair colorants and hair styling products, accounting for close to 50% of the men's hair care revenue.



According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be growing channels for product distribution. Considering factors such as convenience and easy on-the-go shopping experiences, consumers are now increasingly purchasing beauty products online.



To fulfil consumer requirements, a growing number of beauty marketers are embracing the online platform. Beauty marketers are also increasingly adopting an omni-channel strategy. In the wake of prevailing competition, beauty marketers are integrating their online and offline operations to provide hassle-free shopping experience to consumers. In 2015, the online sales of L'Oréal amounted to $1.44 billion, contributing 8.2% of the company's consolidated sales.



