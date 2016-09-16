sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Hair and Body Mist Market Growth of 7.92% CAGR by 2020 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Combe, Henkel, Kao

DUBLIN, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hair and Body Mist Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global hair and body mist market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Growth in sales of men's hair care products will be a key trend for market growth. The global hair care market has a significant impact on the global hair mist market, as hair mist falls under the subcategory of hair styling products which accounted for 16.5% of the $81.16 billion hair care market in 2015.

Though the global hair care market is largely dominated by the women's category of hair care products, the higher like-for-like growth opportunity came from the men's category during the period 2010-2015. The men's hair care sales grew by an AAGR close to 6% during the historical periods whereas the women's segment increased by an AAGR close to 3% during the same period. The major demand in the men's category is coming from the hair colorants and hair styling products, accounting for close to 50% of the men's hair care revenue.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be growing channels for product distribution. Considering factors such as convenience and easy on-the-go shopping experiences, consumers are now increasingly purchasing beauty products online.

To fulfil consumer requirements, a growing number of beauty marketers are embracing the online platform. Beauty marketers are also increasingly adopting an omni-channel strategy. In the wake of prevailing competition, beauty marketers are integrating their online and offline operations to provide hassle-free shopping experience to consumers. In 2015, the online sales of L'Oréal amounted to $1.44 billion, contributing 8.2% of the company's consolidated sales.

Questions Answered:

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

  • Chanel
  • Estée Lauder
  • L Brands
  • L'Oréal
  • LVMH
  • Shiseido
  • Amway
  • Avon Products
  • Burberry
  • Cadiveu Professional USA
  • Chatters Canada
  • Combe
  • Conair
  • Coty
  • Edgewell Personal Care
  • Henkel
  • Godrej Consumer Products
  • Helen of Troy Limited
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kao
  • Marchesa
  • Mary Kay
  • O Boticário
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Revlon
  • Tom's of Maine
  • Unilever
  • World Hair Cosmetics

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product category

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Appendix

PART 16: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6nhp7z/global_hair_and

Related Topics: Fragrances

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire