Research and Markets - Global Light Sensors Market Growth of 8.25% CAGR by 2020 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Sharp, Heptagon, ELAN Microelectronics

DUBLIN, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Light Sensors Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global light sensor market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Emergence of spectral sensing will be a key trend for market growth. Light sensor vendors have started recognizing opportunities for advanced uses of light sensor technology in spectral sensing. Spectral sensing enables innovative spectral analysis of light for applications such as true color sensing biosensors for critical health data, smart industrial and home lighting, and the IoT. In 2015, ams launched the first-generation biosensor. The company expects to advance functionality in upcoming product generations.
Vishay Intertechnology introduced a high-accuracy digital ambient light sensor for consumer and industrial applications, which enables spectral sensitivity. These sensors will be available from Q2 2016. This system operates in a temperature range of -25°C to 85°C. This product, which is part of smart home lighting control systems, analyzes ambient lighting accurately and offer precise control, even during unanticipated situations. The device detects fading natural light and the sun rising in the morning to control light levels.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- ams
- Maxim Integrated
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Avago Technologies
- ELAN Microelectronics
- Everlight Electronics
- Heptagon
- Sharp
- Sitronix Technology
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Appendix
PART 15: About the Author
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hz4z9w/global_light
Related Topics: Sensors , Optical Sensors
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716