16.09.2016 | 15:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Light Sensors Market Growth of 8.25% CAGR by 2020 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Sharp, Heptagon, ELAN Microelectronics

DUBLIN, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Light Sensors Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global light sensor market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Emergence of spectral sensing will be a key trend for market growth. Light sensor vendors have started recognizing opportunities for advanced uses of light sensor technology in spectral sensing. Spectral sensing enables innovative spectral analysis of light for applications such as true color sensing biosensors for critical health data, smart industrial and home lighting, and the IoT. In 2015, ams launched the first-generation biosensor. The company expects to advance functionality in upcoming product generations.

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a high-accuracy digital ambient light sensor for consumer and industrial applications, which enables spectral sensitivity. These sensors will be available from Q2 2016. This system operates in a temperature range of -25°C to 85°C. This product, which is part of smart home lighting control systems, analyzes ambient lighting accurately and offer precise control, even during unanticipated situations. The device detects fading natural light and the sun rising in the morning to control light levels.

Questions Answered:

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

  • ams
  • Maxim Integrated
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Vishay Intertechnology
  • Avago Technologies
  • ELAN Microelectronics
  • Everlight Electronics
  • Heptagon
  • Sharp
  • Sitronix Technology

Report Structure:



PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers


PART 09: Impact of drivers


PART 10: Market challenges


PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges


PART 12: Market trends


PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Appendix

PART 15: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hz4z9w/global_light

