

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - crude oil futures were lower Friday morning amid U.S. inflation data.



Wti light sweet crude oil was down 80 cents st $43.14 a barrel, extending this week's losses.



Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of August, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in August after coming in unchanged in July. Economists had expected prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



