Xbox One users can pay with carrier billing from the console for the first time

Bango (AIM: BGO), the mobile payments company, announces that it has expanded the availability of carrier billing for Microsoft Windows Store. For the first time, users in Finland, Norway and Hungary can make purchases from any Windows 10 device, including their Xbox One consoles, using their mobile phone account.

As a result of activating carrier billing for Microsoft, customers on Elisa, DNA and Telenor mobile networks in these countries can use the convenience of one-click billing in the Windows Store to pay with their pre and post-paid phone bills. This method of payment is available to PC, tablet, smartphone and Xbox One users. In established mobile markets such as these Direct Carrier Billing generates increased payment conversion rates of up to 10x.

"Bango is working with Microsoft and mobile operators globally to ensure maximum coverage of carrier billing for Windows 10 users" commented Anil Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer at Bango. "We believe this will be particularly successful with Xbox One users, because there is a high correlation between games purchases in app stores and the use of carrier billing".

Activating carrier billing for Windows Store presents a sizeable opportunity for operators. Windows 10 is running on more than 350 million monthly active devices and Direct Carrier Billing provides a convenient payment method for these users, achieving significantly higher conversion rates than credit cards.

The transformative effect of carrier billing has been recognized by the world's app stores who are increasingly adding it as a payment method. Bango has emerged as the #1 global platform, deploying more app store carrier billing activations than anyone else. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, BlackBerry and Samsung collectively use the Bango Payment Platform to provide carrier billing for their customers.

The names of companies and products mentioned herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

About Bango

Bango is the standard platform chosen by leading global stores to deliver mobile payments to everyone. As the next billion consumers adopt their first smartphone and look for universal payment methods, Bango will be there to unlock the world of apps, video, music, games and other content that brings those smartphones to life. Global stores plugging into the Bango Payment Platform include Amazon, Google, Samsung and Microsoft. Bango also partners with leading payment providers around the world to drive new users and revenues through its industry-leading mobile payment solutions. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160916005453/en/

Contacts:

Bango

Media contact:

Anil Malhotra, CMO

anil@bango.com

Tel: +44 7710 480 377