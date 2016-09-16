sprite-preloader
Freitag, 16.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,911 Euro		-0,076
-2,54 %
WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 Ticker-Symbol: E6E 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,921
3,035
15:58
16.09.2016 | 15:14
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, September 16

16 September 2016

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the Company)
Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares for cancellation

The Company announces that it has purchased 20,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 253.29 pence per share for cancellation.

Following this purchase the issued share capital of the Company is 36,020,128 Ordinary shares, excluding 5,400,000 shares which are held in treasury.

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 13.0% of the Company's total issued share capital (41,420,128 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 20 September 2016, should use the figure of 36,020,128 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
B Powley
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639


© 2016 PR Newswire