Ad hoc announcement - Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation

16 September 2016 at 3.15 pm CET

ZF North America Capital Inc.,

a subsidiary of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States, having its registered office at 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington 19801, United States (the "Issuer"). The Issuer has issued the following bonds:

ZF INCREASES THE OFFER PRICE TO SEK 120 IN CASH PER SHARE IN HALDEX

- The Offer price is increased from SEK 110 to SEK 120 in cash per share in Haldex. - ZF holds in total 21.24 percent of all shares and votes in Haldex. - ZF has received all necessary clearances, approvals and decisions, including from competition authorities.

Friedrichshafen / Stockholm - ZF Friedrichshafen AG (1)("ZF Friedrichshafen"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary ZF International B.V. (2) ("ZF"), announced on 4 August 2016 a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Haldex Aktiebolag (publ), corporate registration number 556010-1155 ("Haldex"), to tender all their shares in Haldex to ZF for SEK 100 in cash per share (the "Offer").

On 14 September 2016 ZF announced an increase in the Offer price to SEK 110, which was unanimously recommended by the Board of Directors of Haldex on 14 September 2016.

Knorr-Bremse AG has today announced an increase in their offer price from SEK 110 to SEK 125 per share in Haldex.

ZF has today decided to increase the Offer price from SEK 110 to SEK 120 in cash per share in Haldex, which values Haldex at approximately SEK 5,294 million. (3)

The increased Offer represents an increase of 9 percent compared to ZF's previous Offer price of SEK 110 as announced on 14 September 2016 and a premium of:

- 61.3 percent per share compared to the volume-weighted average price for the Haldex share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the three months prior to the announcement of SAF-Holland GmbH's offer on 14 July 2016 (18.8 percent per share compared to the volume-weighted average price during the three months prior to 16 September 2016); - 72.4 percent per share compared to the volume-weighted average price for the Haldex share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the six months prior to the announcement of SAF-Holland GmbH's offer on 14 July 2016 (31.5 percent per share compared to the volume-weighted average price during the six months prior to 16 September 2016); - 40.8 percent per share compared to the closing price of SEK 85.25 for the Haldex share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 13 July 2016, which was the last trading day prior to the announcement of SAF-Holland GmbH's offer; and - 1.3 percent per share compared to the closing price of SEK 118.5 for the Haldex share on 15 September 2016 (being the last day of trading prior to the announcement of the increased Offer, which in ZF's opinion has been affected by Knorr-Bremse AG's offer).

As of the date of this announcement ZF owns in total 9,390,045 shares in Haldex, corresponding to 21.24 percent of all shares and votes in Haldex. Aside from that ZF holds no financial instruments that give financial exposure to the Haldex share. None of the shares in Haldex held by ZF have been acquired at a price which is higher than the consideration in the Offer.

Shareholders who have tendered their shares in Haldex in the Offer will automatically benefit from the increased Offer of SEK 120 in cash per share without further action.

With the exception of the changes of the conditions as announced in the press releases from 14 September 2016, the same conditions apply for the increased Offer as those set out in the offer document dated 19 August 2016. ZF reserves the right to waive, in whole or in part, one or more of the conditions to the Offer and, with respect to the condition regarding required level of acceptance, to complete the Offer at a lower level of acceptance.

Following the information in this press release, ZF will prepare and make public a supplement to the offer document. As a consequence, the initial acceptance period is extended and will end on 3 October 2016. Provided that ZF announces that the conditions to the Offer have been satisfied or waived no later than on or around 6 October 2016, settlement is expected to begin on or about 10 October 2016. The acceptance period will be finally confirmed in the forthcoming supplement to the offer document. ZF reserves the right to further extend the acceptance period as well as to postpone the settlement date.

For additional information please contact:

ZF Friedrichshafen contact for media and investors

Thomas Wenzel Graf-von-Soden-Platz 1 88046 Friedrichshafen GERMANY Phone: +49 7541 772543 Mobile: +49 151 167 164 45 Email: thomas.wenzel@zf.com www.zf.com Contact for Swedish media and investors Fogel & Partners Anders Fogel Mobile: +46 722 044 750 Email: anders.fogel@fogelpartners.se

Contact for German media and additional contact for investors

CNC - Communications & Network Consulting Knut Engelmann Mobile: +49 174 234 2808

Email: knut.engelmann@cnc-communications.com

For further information regarding the Offer see ZF's offer document from 19 August 2016, which is available on www.zf.com and www.handelsbanken.se/ investeringserbjudande. A supplement to the offer document will be published in due course and will also be made available at the above mentioned websites.

This press release was submitted for publication on 16 September 2016 at 3.15 pm CET.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

