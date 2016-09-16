

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sigma Designs Inc. (SIGM), a provider of Smart TV platforms and IoT devices, announced that it has promoted Sal Cobar to the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Company.



Sigma has two primary businesses -- Connected Smart TV platforms and IoT Devices -- with a wealth of dynamic opportunities requiring constant alignment of strategies and execution. Cobar's new role as COO will focus on managing day-to-day Company operations to achieve target operating goals, help grow revenue, and increase profitability.



Prior to this promotion, Cobar was serving as the Company's Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. Prior to Sigma Designs, Mr. Cobar spent over 30 years in various executive and management positions at Silicon Image, Sun Microsystems, and Xerox.



