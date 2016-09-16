sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.09.2016 | 15:27
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST LIMITED - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire
London, September 16

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 100,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at a price of 190.2p per share under its block listing facility. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments.

These shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue in all respects.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 90,711,204, which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

Contact:

Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323

16 September 2016


© 2016 PR Newswire