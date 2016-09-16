The global biofuels marketis expected grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalbiofuelsmarketfor 2016-2020. The market is further categorized into two fuel type segments, including ethanol and biodiesel, of which the ethanol segment dominated the market with almost 70% of the overall market share in 2015.

Biofuels are one of the fastest growing alternative fuels across various parts of the world, as they help to diversify the energy mix and reduce the dependency on global petroleum markets. This reduces dependency on crude imports, which helps the countries to utilize the money to improve their economy and lessen the threat to their national security. One of the main reasons for the shift to biofuels is that they are made from locally available feedstocks such as rapeseed, soybean and corn. These feedstocks can be grown within the country, which can be controlled and this enables in boosting the economy by providing jobs.

"With favorable incentives and policies by governments worldwide driving the demand, cultivators and farmers are also encouraged to produce the feedstocks for biofuels. This will mainly be beneficial for countries that are highly dependent on agriculture for income boosting their economy," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead oil and gas research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research study segments the global biofuels market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In 2015, with a market share of almost 44%, the Americas dominated the global biofuels market, followed by EMEA with around 41% and APAC with about 15%.

Americas: largest market for biofuels

The biofuels market revenue in the Americas was USD 32.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 40.3 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of over 4%. The Americas has the highest share of the global biofuels market. The region's top producers are the US, Brazil, and Argentina, which produced more than 70% of the biofuels share in 2015. This is mainly due to the extensive support extended by countries in the region and the land area available to produce the feedstocks. The US government supports the producers of feedstock, manufacturers of biofuels, and R&D through its special category loans, funds, and grants. Such support has led to extensive research in new technology and process, increasing the quality of biodiesel over the years.

"Since the market price of biodiesels is still high, they are heavily subsidized to make it competitive compared to regular fuels. The government also provides USD 1 tax credit per gallon in an attempt to encourage the use of biodiesel blend fuels," adds Thanikachalam.

Renewable energy directive (RED) fueling the biofuels market in EMEA

The biofuels market revenue in EMEA is expected to reach USD 41.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of above 6%. Germany, the Netherlands, and France are the major contributors in this region. Regulatory policies, such as RED, has laid out the sustainability requirements from biofuels, thus helping the countries in the EU to set up individual strategies to reach the set goal.

Domestic consumption of energy in the Middle East and Africa is rising exponentially due to urbanization and infrastructure development. The heavy dependence on fossil fuel for energy production has forced the governments to diversify energy mix, thus pointing the scope toward the renewable and biofuel use.

APAC to post a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2016-2020

The biofuels market revenue in APAC is foreseen to reach USD 17.3 billion in 2020. China, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia are the major contributors to biofuel production in this region. Growing concerns of volatile crude oil prices, population density, and energy consumption have led to major energy insecurities of many countries in the region. Energy insecurity is highly prioritized by the governments, as the region depend highly on crude imports.

India is the leading country in the APAC region for biofuel production. The government has taken an aggressive approach and has a target of blending 20% biofuels, both for bioethanol and biodiesel by 2017 when compared to 2007. Currently, 400 types of trees bearing non-edible oilseeds are being explored for biodiesel production, and the plantation will be undertaken by the government on wasteland in the forest and non-forest areas.

The top vendors in the global biofuels market highlighted in the report are:

ADM

INEOS Enterprises

Neste

Renewable Energy

