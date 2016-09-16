Global 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid (CAS 90415-17-1) Market to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Market Report On 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid 2016" report to their offering.

The Global Market Report on 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid provides comprehensive data on 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid global and regional markets including Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, etc. The report captures 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid market trends and pays close attention to 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid.

The report is broken into three main parts including manufacturing methods & technology development, market landscape & trend analysis, and distribution policy.

In the manufacturing methods & technology development section, the main manufacturing methods of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid are introduced.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Chapter 1: Brief Introduction of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Chapter 2: Product Identification

Chapter 3: Physical Properties

Chapter 4: Quality Specifications

Part 2: Manufacture Methods and Technology Development of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Chapter 1: Introduction of Main Manufacture Methods

Chapter 2: Introduction of Patent Manufacture Methods

Chapter 3: New Progress on the Manufacture Technology

Part 3: Application of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Chapter 1: Application Review

Chapter 2: End Products(Downstream Products) of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Chapter 3: New Applications of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Part 4: Production Situation of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Chapter 1: Current Production Situation

Chapter 2: Manufacturers in China

Chapter 3: Manufacturers Outside of China

Chapter 4: Production Trend Analysis

Part 5: Market Situation of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Chapter 1: Market Supply Status and Trend Forecast

Chapter 2: Downstream Consumer Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Supply and Demand Analysis and Forecast

Chapter 4: Price Analysis

Chapter 5: Import & Export Situation

Part 6: Distribution Policy of 5,7-Dibromo-Benzofuran-2-Carboxylic Acid

Chapter 1: Market Size in Major Use Segments

Chapter 2: Major End Users

Chapter 3: Potential Users

Part 7: References

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wlfdwg/global_market

Related Topics: Chemicals

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716