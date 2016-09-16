Swan Lake Spreads Its Wings in the Indian Ocean

BANGKOK, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

PER AQUUM Hotels & Resorts Introduces Ballet to the Maldives

In a first for the island nation of the Maldives, global luxury trendsetter PER AQUUM Hotels & Resorts brings the final curtain down on 'Motions of the Ocean', a series of open air gala ballet performances by some of the best dancers from Russia and the UK.

As part of PULSE, PER AQUUM's stream of immersive guest experiences, 'Motions of the Ocean' debuted at PER AQUUM Niyama with the dancers taking their final bow at PER AQUUM Huvafen Fushi. First soloist Xander Parish, originally from East Yorkshire in the UK, topped the bill with a handpicked group of soloists comprised of dancers from St Petersburg's Mariinsky and Mikhailovsky Theatres, including Oxsana Bondareva and Yekaterina Chebykina.

In stark contrast to the grandeur of their natural 'habitat' at St Petersburg's Imperial Theatre, the dancers captivated guests with excerpts from performances of Scheherazade, Giselle Act 2, Carmen and Don Quixote set against a backdrop of palm trees and infinite Indian Ocean views. Highlights included a 'Ballet 101' solo by Xander, choreographed by Eric Gauthier, the award-winning Canadian-born dancer, choreographer and musician, which provided a humorous introduction to classical ballet.

Aspiring dancers staying at the resorts also seized the unique opportunity to take part in private masterclasses with Xander, including the world's first underwater barre lesson in Subsix, PER AQUUM Niyama's subaquatic playground located 500m out to sea.

PER AQUUM Huvafen Fushi, known locally as 'Dream Island', is located 35 minutes by speedboat from Male and is home to the world's first underwater spa as well as one of the best house reefs in the Maldives.PER AQUUM Niyama offers the luxury of choice with its twin islands Chill and Play, located just a 45 minute spectacular seaplane ride from Male.

For more about PULSE or to book a stay visit http://www.peraquum.com or call +960-664-4111.

http://www.minorhotels.com/en/peraquum/PULSE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_jdDy8OFUictJe8RIzFPg/videos

Daring to be different, PER AQUUM Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality trendsetter that flows against the current with continuous innovation in design, services and experiences. The current portfolio includes PER AQUUM Huvafen Fushi and PER AQUUM Niyama in the Maldives, PER AQUUM Desert Palm in Dubai, and Essque Zalu Zanzibar managed by PER AQUUM.

