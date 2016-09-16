Technavio analysts forecast the global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) marketto grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global breast cancer mAbsmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of branded mAbs and biosimilars used to treat breast cancer.

Barath Palada, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the oncology sector says, "The breast cancer mAbs market is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global mAbs market and has become a major research area for biotech and pharmaceutical companies due to the presence of high unmet needs in the market.

The breast cancer mAbs market in the Americas is growing at a fast rate due to the higher uptake of existing mAbs. For instance, in 2013, Roche launched pertuzumab and ado-trastuzumab emtansine. The penetration of these mAbs in the Americas will drive the market. Also, the accelerated approvals for certain formulations will boost the market. This is because these designations will provide fast approvals for the pipeline products and market exclusivities for the already approved drugs. This will encourage more vendors to conduct R&D and enter the market.

The top four emerging trends driving the global breast cancer mAbs marketaccording to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Emergence of targeted and combination therapies for breast cancer

Growing focus of vendors on untapped markets

Outsourcing of biosimilar manufacturing activities

Need for high investment in R&D

Emergence of targeted and combination therapies for breast cancer

Targeted and combination therapies are being increasingly developed to treat breast cancer. Targeted therapies, which exploit the surface markers or properties of diseased or infected cells, cause lesser adverse effects than conventional non-targeted therapies. For example, in 20% of the cases, breast cancer is associated with the overexpression of HER2, for which drugs that target HER2 receptors, such as Kadcyla and Herceptin, are administered as monotherapies or in combination. As targeting multiple pathways reduces the risk of developing treatment-resistant disorders, combination therapies are being preferred in treating breast cancer.

Growing focus of vendors on untapped markets

mAb vendors are shifting toward developing economies, such as India and China, as they offer large population groups as clinical trial subjects and customers. Lenient regulatory guidelines, low manufacturing costs, skilled labor, and limited market competition are some incentives offered by these countries. These can decrease the overall development costs of therapeutics, thereby increasing the manufacturer's profit.

"Individual vendors are increasingly outsourcing part of their manufacturing process or even the entire manufacturing process to other organizations. This process decreases the manufacturing cost of originators. Currently, 70%-80% of antibody drugs manufacturing is outsourced," adds Barath.

Outsourcing of biosimilar manufacturing activities

The manufacture of biosimilars requires specialized capabilities, highly skilled staff, meticulous planning, and significant financial investment in equipment, technology, materials, and personnel. Therefore, the complexities and costs involved in biosimilar development rise along with the dip in their profit margins, which hampers the overall success of biosimilars manufacturing. As a result, vendors are increasingly turning to contract manufacturing organization (CMOs) and contract research organization (CROs) that have already gained proficiency in the field of manufacturing biosimilars.

These organizations are developing and validating analytical methods. Moreover, manufacturing biosimilars in developing countries such as China and India have reduced the requisite investment by about 40%, making India and China the hubs for outsourced biosimilar manufacturing. Thus, outsourcing the manufacturing of biosimilar products to developing nations would enable market vendors to achieve the quickest and most cost-effective method of getting a novel product to market. This new trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Need for high investment in R&D

Huge funds are required for a company to enter the global breast cancer mAbs market and invest in the R&D and manufacturing processes related to the same. Vendors have identified mAb products as a significant long-term growth opportunity. The pharmaceutical industry is a research-intensive industry backed by developments in technology.

The vendors in this market are allocating huge R&D budgets to enable the introduction of a broad portfolio of mAbs. This would help increase the market penetration of the vendors in the global market to a great extent. Thus, the huge investment in the R&D of mAbs is another trend witnessed by the global breast cancer mAbs market, influencing market growth.

Top vendors:

Amgen

Roche

Mylan

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

