The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXC20CAP futures and options expiring in September 2016 to 1028,16. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.



NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets



