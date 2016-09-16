BH MACRO LIMITED - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

16 September 2016

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Dollar Euro Date of purchase: 16 September 2016 16 September 2016 16 September 2016 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 23,831 31,500 2,370 Lowest price per share 18.92 18.35 18.21 Highest price per share 19.08 18.40 18.22 Trading venue London London London Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 23,831 31,500 2,370 Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 18.9892 18.3989 18.2184

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant Euro, US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 22,111,655 Sterling Shares 2,105,934 Sterling Shares 2,161,576 Euro Shares 231,376 Euro Shares 10,653,900 Dollar Shares 1,083,543 Dollar Shares

From 16 September 2016, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,791,177.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745368