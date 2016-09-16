According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global data converter market is expected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

This research report titled 'Global Data Converter Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from data analog-to-digital (ADC) converter and digital-to-analog (DAC) converter.

Data converters are extensively used in consumer electronic devices for functions such as image processing, touch sensitivity, call signal processing, network signal processing, and video calling. The rising focus on enhancing digital experience by system integrators has, in turn, resulted in increasing the reliability of data converters. Processing the network received by the devices for analog-intensive operations and conversion of usable bandwidth and dynamic range of frequency bands needs to be processed without any time lag.

On the other hand, integration of features such as gesture and voice command in these devices require data converters at the backend. Consumer electronics devices such as TVs and monitors also extensively use data converters, which is also considered as key potential segment by the vendors operating in the market because of high volume production/shipment of TVs and monitors globally.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor analysts categorize the global data converter market into three major segments by technology. They are:

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Wireless infrastructure

Industrial

Data converter market for automotive segment

The automotive segment accounted for a market share of almost 35% in the global data converter market in 2015 and is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2020. The growing semiconductor content in automobiles to add new features in automobiles is one of the key factors responsible for the high contribution of the automotive segment to the market. Features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability program (ESP), remote key-less entry, multiple display panel, and car infotainment system have increased the demand for semiconductor content in vehicles. These functions in the automobiles also provide feedback to the microcontroller unit (MCU), which controls all these semiconductor components in the vehicle.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead embedded systems analyst from Technavio, "Data converters act as a key component and convert analog signals from different devices to digital signals for processing. Furthermore, concepts such as automated driving will fuel the demand for data converters due to the increasing use of sensors and complex control systems in automobiles

Data converter market for wireless infrastructure segment

The wireless infrastructure segment was the second largest segments in the market in 2015 with a share of around 24% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2020. The increasing mobile data traffic is compelling the mobile network service providers to enhance their network equipment to accommodate faster data transmission and receiving rate. The increasing penetration of 3G/4G networks, the emergence of 5G networks, and carrier aggregation in some of the countries such as South Korea and the US will increase the demand for data converters in the network infrastructure equipment.

Emerging technologies such as millimeter wave will also increase the rate of data transfer to support the increasing mobile data traffic globally. In addition, increasing semiconductor content in wireless network infrastructure and reducing sizes of the devices will have an influence on the data converter market. However, the current architecture from vendors such as Analog Devices and Texas Instruments are characterized by low-noise, high linearity, and complex frequency translation, which supports high-volume data transmission.

Data converter market for consumer electronics segment

The consumer electronic segment was one of the fastest growing segments in the market in 2015 with a share of approximately 23% and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of almost 9% by 2020. The consumer electronics segment is the second major revenue contributor to the market due to the extensive use of data converters in devices such as smartphones, tablets, and notebooks. Many basic functions in smartphones and tablets such as voice calling, video streaming, image capture, and touch sensing involve data converters at the backend for signal conversion. The increasing network penetration is driving the adoption of 3G/4G-compatible smartphones globally, which will also increase the demand for data converters

"The increasing development of 3G/4G-compatible smartphones will increase the number of filters, both SAW and BAW, which will increase the number of data convert units in the RF front ends. In addition, the increasing display resolution and processor capacity in smartphones will influence the demand for high-speed data converters," says Sunil.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated

Texas Instruments

