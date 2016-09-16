

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session firmly in negative territory and ended the overall trading week in the red. This marked its second consecutive week of losses. The market got off to a weak start and its losses widened further in the afternoon. The weak performance of the bank stocks weighed on the overall market.



Investors are looking forward to the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve policy meetings next week. The outlook for U.S. interest rates remains unclear. U.S. economic data proved mixed Friday, with a slightly larger than expected rise in consumer prices and a weaker than expected read on consumer sentiment.



The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.66 percent Friday and finished at 8,130.44. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall loss of 1.6 percent. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.96 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index fell 0.62.



Bank stocks were under tremendous pressure at the end of the trading week after Germany's Deutsche Bank was slapped with a $14 billion fine by the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims over a mortgage securities probe. The lender said it has 'no intent to settle these potential civil claims anywhere near the number cited.'



Credit Suisse sank 4 percent and UBS weakened by 2.5 percent. Shares of Julius Baer also finished down by 1.7 percent.



Among the insurance stocks, Zurich Insurance fell 1.5 percent and Swiss Re decreased 1.2 percent. Baloise declined 1.3 percent and Swiss Life forfeited 1.2 percent.



LafargeHolcim surrendered 2.2 percent. The cement company announced yesterday that it plans to eliminate 250 jobs as part of its reorganization.



Swatch weakened by 1.6 percent and Sonova lost 1.3 percent. Clariant dropped 1.4 percent due to some negative analysts comments. HSBC started coverage on the stock with a 'Reduce' rating and Exane BNP Paribas lowered its price target on the stock.



Index heavyweight Roche increased by 0.3 percent, while Novartis finished unchanged. Meanwhile, shares of Nestle fell 0.9 percent. Swisscom was the top performer of the session, with a gain of 0.9 percent.



