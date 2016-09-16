LTE-Advanced and 5G Market Analysis Says $32 Billion Opportunity in LTE and 5G Infrastructure Expected by 2020

PUNE, India, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Newly published report on LTE, LTE-Advanced and 5G Market provides an analysis and forecasts from 2016 to 2030. The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 - 2030 - Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts report says with over 500 fully commercial network launches, LTE has become a mainstream technology, and a number of mobile operators have already deployed LTE-Advanced technology.

The research estimates that LTE service revenues will account for over $600 Billion in 2016. The figure is further expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the next four years.

While LTE and LTE-Advanced deployments are still underway, mobile operators and vendors have already embarked on R&D initiatives to develop so-called "5G" networks, with a vision of commercialization by 2020. 5G is essentially a revolutionary paradigm shift in wireless networking to support the throughput, latency, and scalability requirements of future use cases such as extreme bandwidth augmented reality applications and connectivity management for Billions of M2M (Machine to Machine) devices.

By 2020, LTE and 5G infrastructure investments are expected to account for a market worth $32 Billion. This includes spending on distributed macrocells, small cells, C-RAN architecture equipment and mobile core solutions.

The report targets the following audience: Enabling technology providers and chipset manufacturers; Wireless network infrastructure and device vendors; Mobile operators; MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators); Energy, transportation, utility and mining companies; Government, public safety and military agencies; Critical communications system integrators; Financial analysts and investors; Application, software and content providers.

According to LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Market report industry roadmap and value chain for the LTE and 5G ecosystem 2016 - 2020 will see large scale LTE-Advanced rollouts. This period will continue to witness ongoing investments in macrocell LTE infrastructure and LTE-Advanced13 upgrades with nationwide rollouts of the technology throughout the globe. Mobile operators are also making significant investments in small cells and other HetNet technologies to supplement capacity and coverage.

The report will be of value to current and future potential investors into the wireless sector, as well as mobile operators and infrastructure/device vendors who wish to broaden their knowledge of the LTE, LTE-Advanced and 5G market or ecosystem.

The following are few companies and organizations listed that have been reviewed, discussed or mentioned in the report: 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), 5G-PPP, Abu Dhabi Police, Accelerated Concepts, Accelleran, Adax, Affirmed Networks, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Belkin International, BlackBerry, Brocade Communications Systems, BT Group, Busan Transportation Corporation, Casa Systems, China Mobile, China Southern Power Grid, Cisco Systems, Datang Group, Datang Mobile, D-Link Corporation, Dovado, DT (Deutsche Telekom), Eden Rock Communications, EE, Ericsson, Etisalat, ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute), Facebook, Fraunhofer Fokus, Fujitsu, Gemtek Technology Company, GENBAND, General Dynamics Corporation, Google and more.

