

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After leading the so-called 'birther' movement for several years, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has acknowledged that President Barack Obama was born in the U.S.



At an event at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Trump blamed Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for first raising the issue of Obama's birthplace, although that claim has been debunked by independent fact checkers.



'President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period. Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again,' Trump said.



He added, 'Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy. I finished it. I finished it.'



An earlier statement from the Trump campaign claimed the real estate tycoon did a service to the country by successfully compelling Obama to release his birth certificate and bringing closure to the issue.



The statement said Trump believes Obama was born in the U.S., but the GOP nominee initially told the Washington Post he didn't want to answer the question in order to focus on other things.



Ahead of Trump's remarks, Clinton said the real estate tycoon owes Obama and the American people an apology for his role in the 'birther' movement.



'For five years, he has led the birther movement to delegitimize our first black president,' Clinton said. 'His campaign was founded on this outrageous lie. There is no erasing it in history.'



Obama spoke to reporters ahead of Trump's declaration and said he was 'pretty confident' about where he was born and expressed hope the presidential election would reflect more serious issues.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



