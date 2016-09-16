OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Public Services and Procurement Canada

Canadians from coast to coast to coast provided their input and ideas to the Government of Canada to find a new public use for 100 Wellington, an important heritage building facing Parliament Hill.

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement thanks Canadians who took the time to participate in the process and share their ideas on how to best transform the 100 Wellington building into a key Canadian destination.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) launched these public consultations on August 18, 2016, to seek feedback from interested Canadians, international visitors, and key stakeholders on the preferred use for the heritage building located directly across from Parliament Hill. The Department presented six potential uses for the building and also provided respondents the opportunity to share their own ideas to shape the future of the public space.

PSPC received over 7,000 responses to its online survey over the three-week consultation period. This indicates a strong interest in shaping the future of Parliament Hill. The results of the public consultations, including data, will be made public and shared online, in the final consultation report, which is expected to be released by the end of 2016.

The consultation report will then be used to develop the recommended options for government to make the final decision on the future use of this building. The report will also inform the broader strategy of restoring and modernizing the heritage buildings in the Parliamentary Precinct.

Quotes

"Thank you to those who shared their views on the future of 100 Wellington and attended our information session, open houses and provided their opinions through our online survey. Your feedback will help us shape the future of this important heritage building in your nation's capital. The work needed to revitalize and restore 100 Wellington will support the local economy and enhance the experience of those who live in and visit the National Capital Region."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick Facts

-- A public information session was held and webcast live across Canada on August 18, 2016 to kick off the three-week public consultations. -- The public consultations took place from August 18, 2016, to September 9, 2016. -- During the consultation phase, over 7000 surveys were completed by Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. This indicates a strong interest in shaping the future of Parliament Hill. -- The consultation results will be publicly available by the end of 2016. -- The results of the consultations will be used in making decisions on the re-development of 100 Wellington. The final decision on the future use rests with the government.

Contacts:

Annie Trepanier

Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote

819-997-5421



Media Relations

Public Services and Procurement Canada

819-420-5501

media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca



