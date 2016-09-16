Regulatory News:

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2016 is available on ID Logistics website

ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)

It is also available on demand

By mail ID Logistics Direction financière 410 route du Moulin de Losque BP 70132 84304 Cavaillon Cedex France By email yperot@id-logistics.com By phone +33 (0)4 32 52 96 00

Next report: third quarter 2016 revenues after the markets close on November 2, 2016

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €930.8 million in 2015. After the Logiters acquisition, ID Logistics has 275 sites across 16 countries, representing close to 5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 18,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

