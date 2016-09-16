Regulatory News:
ID Logistics (Paris:IDL):
Half-year financial report for the first half of 2016 is available on ID Logistics website at
ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)
It is also available on demand
|
By mail
|
ID Logistics
|
Direction financière
|
410 route du Moulin de Losque
|
BP 70132
|
84304 Cavaillon Cedex France
|
By email
|
yperot@id-logistics.com
|
By phone
|
+33 (0)4 32 52 96 00
Next report: third quarter 2016 revenues after the markets close on November 2, 2016
___________________________________________________________________________________________
ABOUT ID LOGISTICS
ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €930.8 million in 2015. After the Logiters acquisition, ID Logistics has 275 sites across 16 countries, representing close to 5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 18,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160916005533/en/
Contacts:
ID Logistics
Yann Perot, Tél: 33 (0)4 32 52 96 00
Directeur Général Adjoint Finances
yperot@id-logistics.com
or
Emily Oliver, Tél. : +33 (0)4 32 52 96 82
Group Head of Communications
eoliver@id-logistics.com