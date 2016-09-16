Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal dishwashing detergent marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

In an attempt to increase the awareness of the availability of products and build brand image in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India, Russia, and Malaysia, manufacturers of dishwashing detergents are focusing on innovation, consumer understanding, branding, productivity, and go-to-market execution. They are also leveraging the scale and scope of their businesses. Vendors are also focusing on upgrading their existing brands to increase their respective market's share and brand awareness, and also on improving their supply chains.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global dishwashing detergent market is marked by the presence of multiple established vendors offering a wide array of products. Major players operating in this space include P&G, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel, and Colgate-Palmolive and are very competitive in terms of their product offerings.

Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, and Henkel are European MNCs based in the Netherlands, the UK, and Germany, respectively, while P&G and Colgate-Palmolive are North American companies based in the US. In 2015, the three European MNCs together contributed 19.84% of the global revenue, whereas the other two companies contributed 26.42% of the global revenue for household cleaners at large.

"While P&G is a leading player in all categories of household cleaners, Reckitt Benckiser is a leading vendor in the automatic dishwashing detergent segment with its brand Finish and in surface cleaners," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio.

Top five dishwashing detergent market vendors

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive has a strong brand image, which improves its credibility among customers. The company's strong brand image makes it a leader in many product categories of global oral care and personal care markets through its flagship brands Colgate, Palmolive, Protex, Irish Spring, and Softsoap. The company also has a significant share of the global home care market through its flagship brands Ajax, Palmolive, and Fabuloso.

Henkel

Henkel has been focusing on untapped markets such as MEA to promote its household cleaning products. The company is building its own growth opportunity in these markets by introducing new lines of its globally popular brands of household cleaning products. In 2015, the launch of Pril 100 Lemons Power in MEA was successful. In addition, the company is focusing on introducing innovative hand and automatic dishwashing products.

In 2015, the company launched the new variant Pur Gold Care under the Pur brand in Eastern Europe, in the hand dishwashing category. The innovative formula of this product is especially effective against odors.

P&G

The company focuses strongly on product development and research activities for bringing new products into the markets. It constantly concentrates on internal and external R&D in order to launch new products and enhance its existing product portfolio. Innovative new products earned P&G five of the top 10 spots in the IRI New Product Pacesetters ranking of the most successful non-food product launches of 2015.

Among these five the list contained two lines from the home care segment, including Gain Flings and Cascade Platinum. This achievement has underscored P&G's focus on driving business growth through a strong portfolio of innovative products.

Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser has positioned its dishwashing brand Finish as the first automatic dishwashing detergent brand. The company has thus achieved fast-mover advantage and the brand has become the top selling brand for automatic dishwashing. The company continues to launch of new lines under the Finish brand to provide more specific solutions for consumers. For instance, during the first quarter of 2016, the company launched Finish Supercharged Powerball. Through this launch the brand had a good start for 2016 and had been witnessing a significant sales growth in the US.

Unilever

In 2015, the home care segment of Unilever provided a year of underlying growth. The underlying sales growth was at 5.9% in 2015. The home care segment also witnessed an increase in operating margin by 1.3% (operating margin was 7.6% and 6.3%, respectively, in 2015 and 2014. The growth stemmed from a strong range of new product launches, including Comfort Intense and Omo, which had a global re-launch with an upgraded formulation.

The other prominent vendors are

Bombril

Church Dwight

Godrej Consumer Products

Goodmaid Chemicals

Kao

McBride

Rohit Surfactants

SC Johnson Son

Seventh Generation

The Clorox Company

