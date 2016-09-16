

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German banking giant Deutsche Bank (DB) has moved notably lower during trading on Friday, slumping by 9.5 percent. With the drop, shares of Deutsche Bank hit their worst intraday level in over a month.



Deutsche Bank came under pressure on news the Justice Department asked the company to pay $14 billion to settle several mortgage securities investigations. Deutsche Bank said it has no intention to settle the potential civil claims anywhere near that number.



