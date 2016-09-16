According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is expected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of more than 7%.

This research report titled 'Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. The report considers revenue generated from the sales of fetal and neonatal care equipment to hospitals and labor and delivery centers. The report presents the vendor landscape and focuses on the vendors that provide fetal and neonatal care equipment.

The Americas will lead the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market with a market share of 40% by 2020. The US is the major revenue generator in the Americas because of the huge demand for this equipment and the increasing number of approvals for these devices from the US FDA. Also, the increase in patient safety concerns has led to the incorporation of new medical standards in the country, which drives the demand for fetal and neonatal care equipment. Increasing premature births and rise in preterm deaths have led to the adoption of sophisticated equipment in NICUs and for respiratory support for neonates. The growing demand for portable devices and the cost-effectiveness of fetal monitors contribute significantly to the growth of the market.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=52245

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciences analysts categorize the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market into three major segments by product. They are:

NICU equipment

Labor and delivery equipment

Other fetal and neonatal care equipment

Ask an analyst: http://www.technavio.com/content/ask-analyst?report=52245

Ask Technavio's lead analysts a question about this market and they will have your answer within 24 hours.

Global other fetal and neonatal care equipment market

The other fetal and neonatal care equipment market accounted for a market share of almost 55% in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market in 2015 and will grow steadily at a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2020. The market is segmented in three different systems that are primarily needed during labor and delivery. Increasing number of preterm births, rise in incidence of respiratory disorders among neonates, and advanced maternal age will drive the market. The products used in the labor and delivery room for infants are infant ventilators, oxygen hoods, resuscitators, nasal CPAP devices, ECMO devices, PICC lines, vital signs monitors, capnographs, blood gas monitors and pulse oximeters

According to Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devices analyst from Technavio, "The management of pediatric, obstetric, and nursing in the NICU remains a collaborative responsibility for both physicians and nurses. Respiratory assistance devices are relatively used less than delivery systems and monitoring equipment

Global NICU equipment market

The NICU equipment market was the second largest segment in the market in 2015 with a market share of nearly 32% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% by 2020. The market is driven by an increase in number of preterm births worldwide, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness about neonatal care. The newborns are more prone to anemia, jaundice, and other chronic diseases. The morbidity associated with the preterm birth results in physical and economic costs. Preterm births correspond to high medical expenditure and loss of productivity.

Vendors are focusing on providing low-cost, high-efficient, and field deployable NICU equipment to cater to the neonatal segment, which will reduce the factors causing mortality and morbidity in countries with poor resource settings. Lightweight, user-friendly products that offer single-action deployment are developed to treat serious medical conditions such as jaundice, hypothermia, and asphyxia. Also, devices provide biological containment with simple controls and minimal product cost.

Global labor and delivery equipment market

The labor and delivery equipment market was one of the fastest growing segments in the market in 2015 with a market share of over 13% and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2020. The global labor and delivery equipment market is likely to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Increase in the number of births in developing countries, advanced maternal age leading to issues during delivery, and availability of advanced diagnostic equipment are propelling the market growth. Fetal surveillance in the antepartum period is essential and it is required to adhere to the guidelines pertaining to the application and documentation of the same.

"Digital fetal scalp stimulation is recommended for a typical electronic fetal heart tracings and in the absence of a positive accelerator response with digital fetal scalp stimulation, the fetal scalp blood sampling is recommended," adds Barath.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BD

Drägerwerk

Fisher Paykel

GE

Philips

Browse Related Reports:

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Market 2016-2020

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market 2015-2019

Erythropoietin Market in Japan 2015-2019

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160916005194/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com