OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Giant Tiger is excited to announce the opening of a new store in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, scheduled to open on July 15, 2017.

The new Giant Tiger will be located at 449 University Avenue and will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet.

"We are excited to bring our outstanding value and fun shopping experience to Charlottetown," said Thomas Haig, President and COO, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Residents of Charlottetown have been asking for a Giant Tiger for some time now and we are happy to finally break ground here and are looking forward to being part of the community."

To celebrate the grand opening on July 15, 2017, there will be community events and programming planned throughout the day. To keep up to date on the new store developments, follow us on Facebook. facebook.com/GiantTigerCharlottetown

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday needs. Established in 1961 in Ottawa's ByWard Market, the privately held company has over 200 locations across Canada and employs over 7,000 team members. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. In 2001, the North West Company entered into a franchise agreement with Giant Tiger Stores Limited to open and operate Giant Tiger stores in Western Canada. The friendly local stores with the iconic yellow tiger logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but they help bring communities together.

For more information on the company, please visit www.gianttiger.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gianttiger and follow us on Twitter @GTboutique.

Giant Tiger, a proud Canadian company since... FOREVER!

