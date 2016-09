WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, Novavax (NVAX) continues to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. Shares of Novavax are currently down by 83.1 percent after hitting a four-year intraday low.



The steep drop by Novavax comes after the clinical-stage vaccine company said topline data from two clinical trials of its experimental respiratory vaccine did not meet their objectives.



