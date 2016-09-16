Penta Ipswich Launches e-Gaming Concept in £2m Launch

IPSWICH, England, September 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The trendsetting global hotel brand, pentahotels, launched in Ipswich, Suffolk on Thursday 15 September with an exclusive VIP party.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160916/408699 )



The event included live music from pop band Blue, a DJ set from Mark Wright of TOWIE fame, and celebrity meet-and-greets from stars of other TV shows including Love Island, X Factor, Ex on the Beach and Hollyoaks.

The Grand Opening party celebrates the £2 million refurbishment of pentahotel Ipswich on Ranelagh Road.

This investment by the German-managed company is a vote of confidence in the development of the East of England tourism economy, and provides an exciting new accommodation option for business and leisure travellers in Suffolk's county town.

pentahotel's 4-star neighbourhood lifestyle concept is unique. The interior design focuses around an open-plan "pentalounge", a relaxed living room with mood lighting, comfortable leather sofas and décor touches that have a vintage-chic appeal.

Guests check in at a combined reception-bar within the pentalounge and free entertainment facilities offered include a pinball machine, billiard table and the latest Playstation video game console. Free WiFi is available as standard throughout the hotel.

The pentalounge is open to the public and is the perfect meeting place for informal gatherings of friends, couples or business people, as well as offering travellers a luxurious "home from home" feel that is also family-friendly.

The 126 designer rooms come equipped with Diesel robes, towels and bedding, hairdryers, funky toiletry sets from anatomicals and free on-demand pay TV which includes multiple sports channels.

The design innovation continues with the new PentaPlayerPad - pentahotel's first eGaming concept hotel room in the UK which includes a table football table, Playstation4 or a pinpall machine.

Guests also have use of a high-spec fitness room, laundry service and round-the-clock room service, front-desk and bar service from staff who wear Diesel clothing and trainers.

Growth planned for the UK

pentahotel Ipswich is one of six hotels that the company has recently opened in the UK as part of their multi-million-pound programme.

Alastair Thomann, Global Managing Director of pentahotels, explains: "In the last two years, we have invested £10 million into opening and refurbishing pentahotels around the UK. Our UK hotels will be the first from our global portfolio to have newly refurbished rooms throughout."

"We chose Ipswich as a location since it has buoyant business, tech and innovation communities and we see it as an up and coming town with strong international links," added Alastair. "Although we have hotels in cities such as Vienna, Beijing and Paris we also choose mid-size towns, which we see as perfect for our growth strategy. We plan to announce the opening of more hotels in the UK soon."

