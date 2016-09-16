

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ohio Governor John Kasich claims he is undecided on who he will vote for in the upcoming presidential election but said he is 'very unlikely' to vote for Republican nominee Donald Trump.



Kasich, the popular Republican governor of a key swing state, spoke briefly about the election in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash broadcast Friday.



When asked if it was possible if he would support Trump, Kasich said it was 'very unlikely' before adding, 'Too much water under the bridge.'



The Ohio governor was among the last candidates challenging Trump for the GOP nomination and declined to attend the Republican National Convention even though it was held in his home state.



However, Kasich ruled out voting for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and suggested he hasn't considered supporting Libertarian Gary Johnson.



Kasich did say he would work to get Republicans out to vote to re-elect Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and others down-ticket and acknowledged that could benefit Trump.



He also said he would try to work with the eventual president, noting that he will have two years left as governor of Ohio.



Kasich was in Washington to meet with President Barack Obama and others to discuss the massive trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which he described as vital.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



