Technavio analysts forecast the global PPM and IT governance marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global PPM and IT governancemarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the revenue generated from PPM and IT governance by vendors in the market has been considered.

The adoption of project portfolio management (PPM) and IT governance is the highest in most developed countries, such as the US, the UK, Germany, and France. Organizations operating in the Americas have implemented IT governance frameworks in their end-to-end project management process. Similarly, IT governance is an integral part of the project management process in several industry verticals in European nations. However, in Asian nations, the awareness and implementation of IT governance frameworks in the project scheduling and delivering process is less as compared to the Americas and EMEA. Cloud-based PPM and IT governance solutions are more popular in developing nations, due to their attractive pricing and flexible IT services.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global PPM and IT governancemarket:

Need to comply with information governance

Increased adoption of risk management practices

Essential to optimize project management process

Drive for strategic planning and project management in organizations

Need to comply with information governance

Organizations need to ensure compliance in their information management systems, while managing the portfolio of projects. The project management office (PMO) of organizations collects and stores a high volume of project-related data on database management systems. With the advent of web based and cloud-based information management systems, the risk of cyber-attacks has increased. Cyber security is a major issue and hence, several guidelines by NIST have been framed to ensure information governance and compliance in the ICT infrastructure of organizations.

Amit Sharma, a lead research analyst at Technavio, says, "Organizations have to follow regulatory requirements to manage corporate data. Governments worldwide are enforcing acts and policies, such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the US that companies need to comply for conducting business effectively

Enterprises in the banking, insurance, and healthcare sectors develop EIM policies that comply with external regulations as they deal with sensitive information. Cloud-based EIM reduces costs, when compared with isolated regulation-specific compliance programs. Cloud-based EIM practices enable organizations to align their data use and communication, record management, and information security policies efficiently.

Increased adoption of risk management practices

Risk management practices identify possible threats that may hamper the successful completion of projects. The use of risk management planning techniques helps organizations control negative outcomes in the entire development life cycle of projects. Some of the common risks during the project development phase include high opportunity costs, lack of project visibility, unexpected project delays, and sub-par leadership and governance.

"Organizations adopt PPM solutions to define risk factors quickly, set enterprise risk management processes in place, and forecast portfolio performance. The possible risk factors are analyzed at every level of the project. Such analysis helps devise a control mechanism to calibrate future changes," adds Amit.

Essential to optimize project management process

Enterprises are working to improve their overall efficiency through capacity optimization, reduction in costs and lead times, and driving profits using IT infrastructure. Other methods include the use of PPM and analytics software, which enhance an organization's processes by improving quality and resource control, thereby improving overall productivity and efficiency. The growing requirements for scalable IT systems is encouraging enterprises to seek business solutions that can accelerate an organization's growth.

The deployment of PPM software helps organizations improve efficiency and productivity, meet business demands rapidly, and remain competitive. PPM is gaining popularity in the Americas and EMEA. The US is the key adopter of PPM for the advantages mentioned above. Most mature enterprises have their headquarters in the US, and license the PPM software to manage their global operations.

Drive for strategic planning and project management in organizations

Modern organizations need strategic planning, aligned with operational strategies, to innovate their products and service offerings. PPM solutions help organizations align their project management planning with their business objectives for innovation and sustainable development. Strategic project portfolio planning processes offer enterprises a means to allocate resources for project development.

Top vendor offerings:

Company Products Offered CA Technologies CA clarity Project and program management IT portfolio management Resource management HPE Cloud-based PPM solution Agile project management Microsoft Portfolio selection and analytics Schedule management Oracle Primavera project portfolio management Fusion project portfolio management Planview Product lifecycle management Product and capacity planning Source: Technavio

