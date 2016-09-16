LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Jon Price's First Place Finish in the World's Largest Sports Betting Contest is a true testament to the legends foundation on using analytics and gut instinct to predict the correct outcomes of sporting events.

Founder of the sports handicapping firm, Sports Info Traders which just finished in first place for this week's standing for the world's largest sports betting contest. The contest is held by Westgate Hotel and Casino's sportsbook in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year's contest drew over 1800 entries. The premise of the contest is that each participant is given the chance to make five NFL picks against the spread. With a perfect record of 5-0, Jon Price and his team entered as Sports Info Traders nailed every game to take first place.

Jon Price's picks included the Vikings -1.5 points, the Jets +2.5, the Texans -6, the Jaguars +5.5, and the Lions +3.5. Not only did Jon go a perforce 5-0, but he also won in impressive fashion by picking some of the biggest lopsided games out of all of this week's action.

What Jon Price did was nothing short of amazing going 5-0 against the spread in week 1 of the NFL Regular Season is extremely rare if not almost impossible. Many common betting fans that entered the contest have complained about the contest permitting professionals to participate, but the contest holders' contend that in order to hold its title as the best and largest sports betting contest in the world they can't prohibit entry, even from those with a distinct advantage over the competition.

Jon Price has made headlines in the past with a million dollar wager he placed and won on the Super Bowl, as well as a $22,000 Futures Wager he placed on the Kansas City Royals to win the World Series back in April of the 2015 season. While this seems like just the latest notch in the belt of one of the world's best, it's been going on for decades but the reclusive gambler has come out of hiding and has become more public over the last few years including a Huffington Post piece where he correctly predicted that the Denver Broncos would win Super Bowl 50.

About the Westgate Resort & Casino SuperContest

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook is the largest race and sports book in the world. The SuperContest is the ultimate pro football handicapping contest, with a $1,500 entry fee paid prior to the start of the NFL season.

Further details can be found on the SuperContest home page at https://www.westgatedestinations.com/nevada/las-vegas/westgate-las-vegas-hotel-casino/casino/supercontest or by contacting the Casino at 1-702-732-5111.

