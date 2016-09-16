SYKESVILLE, MD--(Marketwired - September 16, 2016) - Absolute Perfection have been named on the 2016 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second consecutive year. Over the last three years, Absolute Perfection achieved a growth of 152%, placing their ranking on the list at 2379, a recognition due to its continued diversified growth in the digital media, window tinting and commercial graphics industries.

Inc. 5000 is considered one of the most respected awards for private businesses. In order to be considered, a company's first year of revenue must be over $100,000 and by the third year be over $2 million. The company must be a privately held for profit which is based in the US and is independent of any other company. Companies are ranked according to the percentage growth that they've achieved over the last three years.

"Not growing is not an option for me or my team. And we are all committed to the right kind of growth... Profitable and managed," says CEO of Absolute Perfection, Bill Valway. "Getting an award like this is yet another confirmation for our entire team that we are getting it right! I am extremely excited to see what the future has in store for us."

The Inc. 5000 Conference will be held in San Antonio in October, honoring companies who have made the list. Bill, along with Tim Cooke (COO), Chris Fong (VP, Commercial Graphics) and Becky Duke (Strategic Account Manager) will be attending the event. The conference brings together entrepreneurs with founders and CEO's of prominent companies. Keynote speakers include best-selling author and strategist, Tony Robbins; founder and CEO of Herjavec Group and investor in Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec; co-founder of Marvell Technology Group, Weili Dai; and co-founder of New Belgium Brewing, Kim Jordan.

About Absolute Perfection, Inc.

Absolute Perfection, Inc. is an award-winning rapidly growing business dedicated to delivering an excellent consumer experience through innovative products, services, and strategies. AP has three divisions: Window Tinting, Applied Graphics, and Digital Marketing. AP's unique company culture is fueled by passion, empowerment, and dedication. For more information about Absolute Perfection, visit www.apcorp.com.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 15,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6q8GCrhuQMo

Absolute Perfection, Inc.

5397 Enterprise St.

Sykesville, MD 21784

(844) 722-6256

www.apcorp.com