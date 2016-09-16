

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of likely American voters oppose building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, according to the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll released Friday.



The poll found that 53 percent of likely voters oppose building the wall along the border, while 42 percent support building the wall.



While white voters are divided 49 percent in favor of the wall and 47 percent opposed, non-white voters are opposed to the wall 69 percent to 24 percent.



Building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has been a central tenet of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, with the Republican nominee insisting that the wall will be built and that Mexico will pay for its construction.



Meanwhile, the poll showed that the vast majority of likely voters are concerned about illegal immigration, including 36 percent that are 'very concerned.'



Among those that are concerned, 49 percent say 'the potential strain on tax-funded services' worries them most about illegal immigration.



Sixty-one percent of likely voters told Quinnipiac illegal immigrants currently in the country should be allowed to stay and apply for citizenship.



Another 11 percent said illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay but not apply for citizenship, while 24 percent said the immigrants should be forced to leave the country.



Among Trump supporters, 39 percent said illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay and seek citizenship, 14 percent said immigrants can stay but not seek citizenship and 45 percent said they should be forced to leave.



The Quinnipiac survey of 960 likely voters was conducted September 8th through 13th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX