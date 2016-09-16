TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Auxellence Health Corporation announced a name change to EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a fifteen (15) old to one (1) new basis. No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation. All Fractional interests of 0.5 or greater will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares and fractional interests of less than 0.5 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

As a result of the consolidation, the outstanding common shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 7,290,286

Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the new name and symbol on September 19, 2016.

Disclosure documents are available at www.theCSE.com

Record Date: September 21, 2016 Effective Date: September 19, 2016 New Symbol: EVA New CUSIP: 30050R106 New ISIN: CA 30050R1064

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



