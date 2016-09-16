

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Friday, extending steep recent losses in hitting their lowest levels in more than a month.



Further evidence that U.S. supplies are on the rise contributed to lower oil prices.



U.S. crude oil futures settled at $43.03/bbl, down $0.88, or 2%.



Prices dropped 6% this week.



Baker Hughes said US companies added two oil rigs in the week to Sept. 16, bringing the total rig count up to 416, the most since February.



Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of August, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in August after coming in unchanged in July. Economists had expected prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



