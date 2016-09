WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil service stocks are seeing significant weakness in mid-afternoon trading on Friday, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index falling by 1.2 percent. The index is on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in over six months.



A notable decrease by the price of crude oil is weighing on the oil service sector, as crude for October delivery is slumping $0.84 to $43.07 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX