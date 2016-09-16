OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, made the following statement today:

"I am pleased that Anil Arora has been appointed as Chief Statistician of Canada, effective September 19, 2016.

"Mr. Arora brings substantial management experience and knowledge related to the modernization of statistical infrastructure and has previously served as Assistant Chief Statistician.

"Mr. Arora replaces outgoing Chief Statistician Wayne Smith, after 35 years of public service at Statistics Canada.

"First and foremost I would like to thank Mr. Smith for his long and dedicated service at Statistics Canada.

"Most recently, his work was key in delivering our government's commitment to reinstating the long form census.

"We are working closely with Statistics Canada towards the reinforcement of the independence of this eminent institution which plays an essential role in providing Canadians with accurate and reliable statistical data. This is an important aspect of my mandate letter and we are working closely with Statistics Canada to achieve this goal. We highly value their experience, knowledge and guidance as we move forward in this process.

"I believe that the integrity and security of Canadians' data is paramount and that modern information technology must ensure accurate and reliable statistical data.

"I am enormously proud of Statistics Canada as a world-leading and widely respected statistical organization.

"Please join me in congratulating Anil on his appointment."

Follow Minister Bains on Twitter: @MinisterISED





Contacts:

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and

Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca



