SAINT-LAURENT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. ("IntelGenx", or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IGX)(OTCQX: IGXT) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors granted options to acquire a total of 650,000 common shares under the 2016 Stock Option Plan.

Of the total stock options granted, 200,000 were granted to Dana Matzen, the Vice President, Business and Corporate Development of IntelGenx Corp. and 75,000 were granted to Mark Nawacki, a non employee Director of the Company. In addition, a total of 325,000 options to acquire common shares were granted to seven employees of IntelGenx Corp. and 50,000 options were granted to a consultant of IntelGenx Corp.

The options have an exercise price of US$0.73 (CAD$0.97), vest over a period of two years at the rate of 25% every six months, and expire on September 15, 2026.

About IntelGenx:

IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform. Established in 2003, the Montreal-based company is listed on the TSX-V and OTC-QX.

IntelGenx highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx state-of-the art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to our clients. More information is available about the company at: www.intelgenx.com.

