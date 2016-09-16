TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Banro Corporation has declared a Dividend payable of US $0.80 on its Preferred Shares on September 30, 2016 to shareholders of record on September 22, 2016.

The Company hereby notifies its shareholders that it will designate the full amount of such dividend as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Banro will begin trading ex-dividend on September 20, 2016.

Symbol: BAA.PR.A Ex-dividend Date: September 20, 2016 Record Date: September 22, 2016

