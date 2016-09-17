CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - September 16, 2016) - Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) (NYSE: AGU) announced today that Mr. Chuck Magro, Agrium's President & CEO, and Mr. Jochen Tilk, Potash Corporation's President & CEO, will be co-presenting at the Scotiabank Fertilizers & Chemicals Conference 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be audio cast and available on the Company's website at www.agrium.com or on the merger website at www.worldclasscropinputsupplier.com. Presentation materials will be filed and posted on respective websites.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc. is a major global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of over nine million tonnes and with significant competitive advantages across our product lines. We supply key products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services, thereby helping growers to meet the ever growing global demand for food and fibre. Agrium retail-distribution has an unmatched network of over 1,400 facilities and over 3,800 crop consultants who provide advice and products to our grower customers to help them increase their yields and returns on hundreds of different crops. With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to improve the communities in which it operates through safety, education, environmental improvement and new technologies such as the development of precision agriculture and controlled release nutrient products. Agrium is focused on driving operational excellence across our businesses, pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. For more information visit: www.agrium.com

No Merger Solicitation

This press release is not intended as, and does not constitute, a solicitation of proxies or votes in connection with the requisite Agrium securityholders and PotashCorp shareholders' approval of the proposed merger. A joint information circular of Agrium and PotashCorp describing details of the transaction, the new company and other information, is expected to be mailed to Agrium securityholders and PotashCorp shareholders in connection with the respective shareholder meetings (each scheduled for November 3, 2016) to approve the transaction in early October 2016.

