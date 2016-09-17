The Internet's largest and longest running "Learn English" vertical Q&A community is reviewing acquisition offers.

English Forums, launched in 2002 is today's largest "learn English" vertical community and Question and Answer website. After 14 years of 100% organic growth, without any sales budgets or any venture capital investments, the company is announcing pursuit of an acquisition to a qualified and strategic buyer.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160916005880/en/

Founder's Interview available at www.OODIENCE.com/EF/interview-bw (Photo: Business Wire)

EnglishForums.com serves 3 million visitors per month, 106 million in the past 3 years, all seeking help with English language knowledge. The most common interests of this international demographic are English for employment (business and work usage), English education (student and class knowledge) and English for travel.

English Forums has a registered userbase of 192,000, though the site does not require visitors to create an account to post or interact. English Forums hosts over 2 million unique answers across 500,000 questions.

Founder Frank West comments, "This is English. It is the language which is uniting the world, in the sense that when you go abroad, you can enjoy the culture, you can enjoy everything but if people aren't communicating, it kind of ends there. When it comes to business, you need English. Being English, I feel a little awkward saying that but the truth is, it got chosen as the world's business language. [With English Forums] it's an unlimited amount of things that can be done." (excerpt: Founder's Interview video, attached with this release).

English Forums' parent company retained media channel specialized M&A intermediary OODIENCE for the sale.

An interview with founder Frank West about the birth and growth of EnglishForums.com is available at www.OODIENCE.com/EF/interview-bw

About English Forums

EnglishForums.com, Malta based, is a 14-year authority Q&A community that serves over 3 million monthly unique visitors (106 million in the past 3 years) in the "ESL", "learn English" vertical. It is one of the first, longest running and largest vertical Q&A sites in the world.

About OODIENCE

M&A intermediary, specializing in audience-driven platform and media channel sales and acquisitions, with offices in Canada and Hungary.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160916005880/en/

Contacts:

OODIENCE.com

Rob Toth, M&A Intermediary

1-888-727-3330 x2

contact@oodience.com