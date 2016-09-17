VAUDREUIL-DORION, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Immunotec Inc. (TSX VENTURE: IMM), a direct-to-consumer company and leader in the nutritional industry (the "Company" or "Immunotec"), today announced its third quarter financial results for Fiscal 2016. All amounts in this press release are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

-- Network sales amounted to $26.4M an increase of 31.0% while Sponsoring(1) of new customers and consultants increased by 47.6% over last year. -- Network sales in key geographies grew by 54.5% in Mexico, 19.3% in the United States and 4.6% in Canada. -- Margin before expenses were down by 2.7% reaching 73.0% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) amounted to 3.4% of Revenues, impacted from the recent foreign currency devaluation of the Mexican Peso. -- Net profit totalled $0.6M or $0.009, basic and fully diluted profit per common share.

"We are pleased by the Revenue growth for the fiscal year but our profitability was affected by the recent devaluation of the Mexican Peso," said Patrick Montpetit, Chief Financial Officer of Immunotec. "Looking at results, on a currency neutral basis, we estimate our profits have been reduced by approximately $1.0 M for the Quarter."

"We maintain our guidance to exceed $100M in Revenues for the full fiscal year, but are concerned that profitability will remain impacted during the Fourth quarter from further deterioration in the Mexican Peso. Management has initiated a review the currency risk exposure and will work to find mitigating solutions to this new economic reality," said Patrick Montpetit, Chief Financial Officer of Immunotec.

(1) Refer to the "NON-GAAP MEASURES" section. The definition of Sponsoring and the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to Net profit is shown below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of operations For the periods ended July 31, Three-months Nine-months ---------------------------------- ('000s of C$, except for share and per share data) 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues 28,370 22,068 76,900 59,954 Cost of sales 7,674 5,369 19,527 14,237 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Margin before expenses 20,696 16,699 57,373 45,717 Expenses 19,968 15,543 54,301 42,375 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income 728 1,156 3,072 3,342 Net finance (income) expenses (94) (256) 684 195 Income taxes 200 260 860 820 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit 622 1,152 1,528 2,327 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income 554 1,041 1,271 2,380 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues and sponsoring(1) For the periods ended July 31, Three-months Nine-months ------------------------------------------------------ ('000s of C$) 2016 2015 Variation 2016 2015 Variation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Network sales 26,383 20,139 31.0% 70,931 54,614 29.9% Other revenue 1,987 1,929 3.0% 5,969 5,340 11.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28,370 22,068 28.6% 76,900 59,954 28.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Network sales in key markets in local currency 2016 2015 Variation 2016 2015 Variation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mexico ('000s of Mexican pesos) 200,170 129,566 54.5% 494,614 350,928 40.9% United States ('000s of US$) 6,473 5,424 19.3% 17,872 14,271 25.2% Canada ('000s of C$) 3,020 2,887 4.6% 8,888 8,376 6.1% Sponsoring(1) of new customers and consultants in key markets (# of people) 2016 2015 Variation 2016 2015 Variation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mexico 22,469 14,557 54.4% 53,922 38,083 41.6% United States 6,547 5,002 30.9% 16,686 12,610 32.3% Canada 2,175 1,577 37.9% 6,173 4,600 34.2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31,191 21,136 47.6% 76,781 55,293 38.9% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Calculation of adjusted EBITDA(1) For the periods ended July 31, Three-months Nine-months ------------------------------------ ('000s of C$) 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit 622 1,152 1,528 2,327 Add: Depreciation and amortization 165 170 511 492 Net finance (income) expenses (94) (256) 684 195 Other expenses 67 158 1,001 167 Income taxes 200 260 860 820 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA 960 1,484 4,584 4,001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- as a % of Revenues 3.4% 6.7% 6.0% 6.7% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Immunotec Inc.

Immunotec is a Canadian-based company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells research-driven nutritional products through direct-to-consumer sales channels in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company offers an extensive family of nutritional, skin care and wellness products targeting health, weight management, energy and physical performance.

