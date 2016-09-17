Global and China ITO Sputtering Targets Industry Report 2016-2020 - Business and Development Strategy of 8 Global and 11 Chinese Enterprises - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, August 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

As one of the key materials in the field of electronic information, ITO (indium tin oxide) sputtering targets see stable growth in demand worldwide thanks to the development of LCD TVs, smart phones, tablet PCs and other downstream industries. The demand exceeded 2,000 tons in 2015, 1.7 times that in 2010; it is expected to surpass 3,000 tons by 2020.

Currently, the global ITO sputtering targets market is concentrated in Japan, South Korea, Mainland China and other Asian countries; among them, China accounts for more than 35% of the total global demand. As China vigorously promotes the flat panel display industry chain localization policy, the country's demand for ITO sputtering targets and other flat panel display materials will continue to rise, and that for ITO sputtering targets is expected to approximate 1,200 tons by 2020.

Although ITO sputtering targets are promising in China, technical limitations lead to a small scale of production herein. Besides, the ITO sputtering targets used for high-end TFT-LCD and touch screens are almost imported.

Furthermore, the reserves of indium which is the main raw material of ITO sputtering targets (roughly 70% of global indium is used for ITO sputtering targets) rest in a low level; meanwhile, conventional ITO films are not suitable for flexible applications, light transmittance and conductivity problems are not easy to overcome, so that silver nanowires, metal meshes, carbon nanotubes, graphene and other ITO alternative materials are being developed and applied in recent years.

The global ITO sputtering targets market is monopolized by JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Tosoh, Samsung, as well as a handful of companies in Germany and the United States, wherein Chinese, Japanese and South Korean players have seized more than 80% market share.

There are over 10 enterprises engaged in the production of ITO sputtering targets in China, but the vast majority of them are at the stage of small batch production, R&D or pilot production.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Brief Introduction to ITO Sputtering Targets

2 Status Quo of Global ITO Sputtering Targets

3 Status Quo of Chinese ITO Sputtering Targets

4 Upstream - Indium Market

5 Upstream - Tin Market

6 Downstream Applications

7 Key Enterprises Worldwide

8 Key Enterprises in China

9 Summary and Forecast

Companies Mentioned

Beijing Yeke Nano Tech Co., Ltd.

CNMC (Ningxia) Orient Group Co., Ltd.

Changsha ENAM Optoelectronic Material Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Triumph Photovoltaic Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials Co., Ltd.

Hebei Pengda New Material Technical Co., Ltd.

Heraeus

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Liuzhou China Tin Group Co., Ltd.

Luoyang Ship Material Research Institute

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.,Ltd

Samsung Corning

Shaoguan Sigma Technology Co., Ltd

Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation (SOLAR)

Tosoh Corporation

ULVAC

Umicore

Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co., Ltd.

