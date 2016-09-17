China Low-speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Industry Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2020 with the Market Set to grow at a Staggering 76.2% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, August 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Low-speed Electric Vehicle(LSEV) Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

It takes only less than ten years for China's low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) industry to grow from an infant to a behemoth with its output surging from 23,000 units in 2009 to 688,000 units in 2015 at a CAGR of up to 76.2%.



In April 2016, the Standardization Administration of the People's Republic of China (SAC) solicited public opinions on the Technical Specifications of Four-wheeled Low-speed Electric Passenger Vehicle, giving a glimmer of hope to the LSEV industry stranded in policy grey zone.



Despite absence of industry standards and legal grounds for running on the road, LSEV, with merits of great mobility and low use cost, enjoys huge market potential in rural areas and urban-rural fringe areas. As industry standards become increasingly clear and the industry more regulated, the market potential will be further unleashed over the next couple of years. It is expected that China's output of LSEVs will hit 2.044 million units in 2020 at a CAGR of 24.3% over 2015.



Regarding competitive landscape, the market finds a relatively low concentration with Shifeng, YOGOMO, and LEVDEO being the top3 players in the market. Shifeng has been the market leader for three years in a row, the first company with annual output of more than 100,000 units.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of LSEV Industry



2 Development of Two-wheeled Electric Vehicle Industry



3 Development of Three-wheeled Electric Vehicle Industry



4 Development of LSEV Industry



5 Development of All-Terrain Vehicle Industry



6 Main Parts Market



7 Chinese LSEV Manufacturers



AIMA

BYVIN

Baoya

Dojo

Fulu Vehicle

Jinpeng

KANDI

LEVDEO

Lichi

Rainchst

SUNRA

Shifeng Group

Tokng

Xinyuzhou (Yudea Group)

YOGOMO

Yadea

