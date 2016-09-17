China Passenger Car Telematics Market, 2020 - Market is Expected to Exceed RMB50 Billion With a Penetration Rate of Above 30% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, August 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Telematics pre-installations on passenger cars totaled 1.15 million units in China during Jan-May 2016, up 27.8% compared with the same period of the previous year and representing a penetration rate of 12.54%. OnStar rank first with a share of 17.4%, followed by SYNC and In Call.

It is worth noting that Chang'anIn Call joined the top three as a self-owned brand, seizing a share of 10.4%. Pre-installations are expected to amount to 2.2 million vehicles in the Chinese market in 2016, creating a market size of over RMB20 billion and marking a penetration rate of 14%. The Chinese Telematics market is expected to exceed RMB50 billion with a penetration rate of above 30% in 2020.

In 2016, along with Chinese passenger car OEMs' stepped-up efforts for marketing of Telematics system, wider use of mobile connect (Carplay, Carlife, Android Auto) and 4G LTE technologies and continuous addition & optimization of Telematics entertainment and internet connection deliver better customer experience.

Interactive speech/HUD projection and active safety ADAS will find more and more infused applications on in-vehicle terminals; large-screen rearview mirror (transition from mainstream 5-inch to 8/10-inch) and large (vertical)-screen dashboard are increasingly favored by customers; mobile connect functions like social apps, navigation, games, entertainment are reflected more and more in in-vehicle terminal system.

Although the Chinese Telematics market has grown at a CAGR of over 25% in recent years, there are still a lot of problems, such as vague Telematics profit model and low renewal rate of consumer terminals for OEM TSP and attempts of transformation by relying on original OEM business by PATEO and China TSP and continuous searching for consumers' pain points in Afertermark by LAUNCH and Carsmart.

