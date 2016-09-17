Kandy Recognized With 2016 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Kandy, the award-winning communications Platform as a Service (cPaaS) today announced that its Visual Attendant for Enterprises has received the TMCNet2016 Communications Solutions Product of The Year Award.

"With the digital revolution in full swing, enterprises need to modernize their processes with embedded communications. We've built Kandy to do just that, leveraging the power of APIs and the cloud to deliver rapid service creation, enhanced capabilities and a lower risk profile than traditional development paths," said Paul Pluschkell, founder and CEO of Kandy.

Most call center calls are preceded by website visits by customers hoping to avoid rambling menu trees and on hold music. Kandy Visual Attendant (VA) for Enterprises is a menu-based, click-to-connect service that integrates into your website without toll-free number fees. VA's context-sensitive menus allow end users to select the right group or department directly from simple point-and-click options. In addition to providing a more satisfying customer experience, the intuitive tool helps make support shorter and more satisfying by placing the customer service representative in context and facilitating resolution.

"It's always a pleasure to see a company innovate so deeply and broadly and I look forward to Kandy's continuing growth and market success," said Richard Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

Kandy Wrappers expedite embedded communications deployment for companies of any size, helping them differentiate their product and service offerings, facilitate engagement and collaborations, and move up the value chain with minimal customization and a simple pay as you grow price model for additional risk management. In addition to Visual Attendant, the suite of pre-packaged, easily deployable solutions includes Concierge, Truckroll, Two Factor Authentication (2FA) and more.

About Kandy

GENBAND's Kandy communications Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is a real time software development platform built from GENBAND's core communications, presence, security and real time technologies. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io.

About GENBAND

GENBAND, a2015 CNBC Disruptor 50,is a global leader in real-time communications software solutions for service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers in over 80 countries. Kandy, its award-winning, disruptive real-time communications software development platform, is built from the company's global telecommunications network and security technologies. The platform enables these companies to easily embed a full suite of voice, video, chat, screen-sharing and collaboration capabilities into their existing business, web and mobile applications. The company'sNetwork Modernization, Unified Communications, MobilityandEmbedded Communicationssolutions enable its customers to quickly capitalize on growing market segments and introduce differentiating products, applications and services. GENBAND's market-leading solutions, which are deployable in the network, on premise or through the cloud, help its customers connect people to each other and address the growing demands of today's consumers and businesses for real-time communications wherever they happen to be. To learn more visitgenband.com.

