Biocides in Paper Global Report 2016 - Market Analysis & Industry Trends - Research and Markets

This report provides in depth information on the market for biocide products within paper. It includes detailed market analyses and discussions of industry trends. It assesses the impact of current and emerging regulations on the biocides used. The report develops forecasts for biocides from 2017 through 2022. It discusses the efforts of biocide manufacturers and formulators in launching new biocide formulations to meet changing market requirements, for example build up of resistance, lower costs, regulations.



The report also provides an overview for biocides for each of the major geographical regions. It provides value and volume data for different biocides. In addition, the report provides a summary of each of the biocides that are being used to control microbes within consumer and industrial applications. Industry influences on the biocides market are also discussed.



The scope of the study is worldwide. The overview section provides extended definitions of the biocides to provide the reader with a clear understanding of the technology involved. In addition, this section provides an analysis of biocide consumption by application and region. There is a profile of an ideal biocide as outlined by end users.



This report answers these sector questions:



What are the future directions of the biocide industry?

What are the most important biocides being used in end-user applications today?

What are the most promising biocides?

What impact will regulations have on biocides consumption?



This report includes application sector strategic analysis including:



Industry Overview

Biocide comparison and market shares

Evolution and adoption of trends

Leading suppliers and distribution channels

Increased Regulatory Impact on Business and Technology

End-user analysis and what biocides they are using

Licensing Deals

Alliances

Mergers and Acquisitions



Key Topics Covered:



1. OVERVIEW OF BIOCIDES IN PAPER



2. INTRODUCTION & METHODOLOGY OF BIOCIDES IN PAPER



3. GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS FOR BIOCIDES IN PAPER



4. PROFILE OF SUPPLIERS FOR BIOCIDES IN PAPER



