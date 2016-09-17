Cruising Out Of Florida This Winter? Don't Miss A World Of Culture In The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH, Florida, Aug. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --International cruise travelers who plan to embark from Florida to the Americas, Caribbean, Panama Canal and Antarctica this winter are being encouraged to stay an extra night or two to experience a hidden world of art and culture in The Palm Beaches.

Palm Beach County, an area more culturally dense than anywhere in the USA south of Atlanta, is the world's only destination that has a Cultural Concierge who works with visitors to curate cultural itineraries especially suited to their interests. The Cultural Concierge suggests that cruise enthusiasts take time before embarking to absorb the culture, art and history of The Palm Beaches.

Wintering in The Palm Beaches is a long-standing tradition for culturally sophisticated travelers from New York and Boston. Palm Beach County is an easy and scenic drive up the beautiful Atlantic coast from Miami or Fort Lauderdale - and well worth a detour for cultural tourism.

Visitors shouldn't miss the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, a historic house and National Historic Landmark in Palm Beach, and the Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach's world-class art museum.

Miami City Ballet sells more tickets in Palm Beach County than in Miami, with performances at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Also appearing at Kravis Center this season: Mozarteum Orchestra of Salzburg, Prague Philharmonia, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Bamberg Symphony, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestre National De Lyon, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields Orchestra.

Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will feature performances by the Vienna Boys Choir and Sir James Galway, as well as a fascinating array of art exhibitions and lectures in an intimate, historic setting.

In November, West Palm Beach's CANVAS Outdoor Museum kicks off the Art Basel season with art in public places, transforming landscapes into an interactive art experience.

Palm Beach Jewelry Antiques-Design Show in December and Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show in February feature international exhibitors of fine art, antique and estate jewelry, furniture, porcelain, furniture, Asian art, American and European silver, glass, textiles, sculpture and more.

Performances at Old School Square outdoor pavilion in the artsy seaside village of Delray Beach will include China's Shanghai Acrobats and the State Ballet Theatre of Russia. The venue also hosts the Palm Beach Poetry Festival during January.

The Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair during January provides visitors with an opportunity to acquire important, never-before-exhibited works from the primary and secondary art markets.

The Downtown Lake Worth Street Painting Festival in February is the world's largest festival of its kind, with more than 250 works that transform the street into a living canvas.

These and other activities can be part of your personally customized winter itinerary in The Palm Beaches.Contact the Cultural Concierge at +1 (561) 214-8082 or concierge@palmbeachculture.com.

About the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, serving non-profit organizations, artists and arts districts. The Cultural Council administers $4.5 million in grants annually, supports arts and cultural education, provides capacity-building training, and advocates for arts funding and arts-friendly policies. The Council promotes Palm Beach County's cultural experiences to visitors and residents through multi-platform marketing and public information programs, including its one-of-a-kind Cultural Concierge service.

The Cultural Council presents exhibitions featuring Palm Beach County artists and provides additional programming at its headquarters in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth. Also at the Cultural Council headquarters are the Roe Green Uniquely Palm Beach Store featuring products by Palm Beach County artists and the Jean S. and Frederic A. Sharf Visitor Information Center, a VISIT FLORIDA designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center.

The Cultural Council galleries, visitor information center and store are open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For a complete calendar of cultural activities in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com.

CONTACT

Judith Czelusniak

jczelusniak@palmbeachculture.com

+1 (561) 471-1602